FS: New i9 9900K CPU w/ broken case | Ryzen 5 1600 CPU | New 2x Corsair ML120 Fan

Hi all! - New Intel i9 9900K with broken case - So, the local retailer gave me a deal on this CPU for $ 420 (after tax) as its case was broken. CPU is brand new with all seals intact... But one side of soccer ball case broke when it was accidentally dropped. Therefore its "collectible" value dropped significantly now if that matters to you, but CPU itself is new. Refer to pics. SRG19 R0 Stepping. $ 450 SHIPPED FIRM - I am simply asking $ 30 for shipping and my time. If no one sees any value in this offer, then it will be returned to the retailer for full refund. {} {} {} {} {} {} {} - AMD Ryzen 5 1600 - Leftover from upgrading to 3600. I can include Wraith Spire + Arctic MX-2 thermal compound, or CPU alone. $ 60 shipped CPU only, or $ 75 shipped with HSF. - Corsair ML120 Fans Twin pack - Amazon Link. Brand new sealed. $ 27 shipped {} PM is the best way to reach me, thanks!