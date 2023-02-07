FS: new drops 🌞🏷️⬇️ Phanteks case | Corsair maglev fans | RTX | Synology | Samsung NVMe 😎➕➕

Thug Esquire
I accept most payment methods, and I accept credit cards via Square. PayPal via F&F only.
See something you like? I will beat any price. Propose a combo!
Willing to trade if you have:
- RTX 4080 Founders Edition
- Silverstone RM51 5u case (local preferred)
- Rackmount 1500VA+ UPS with newish batteries (local only)
- Newegg or Amazon gift card(s)
Update: added Phanteks case, added photos of AIO
$39 - Meraki MR42-HW WiFi 5 access point (unclaimed)
Includes the original box/mounting hardware. You will need a separate software license to use this. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$79 - Uplift Desk Desk Extension, Black (ACC036)
Fits desks of depth 30". Note condition of corners in pictures; ships in retail box. Structurally sound. Price shipped lower 48.
Photos
$485 - HP OEM RTX 3080
HP OEM 3080 which uses 2x PCIe 8-pin and has a compact fan cooler. Fit very nicely inside my HTPC. Price is shipped.
Photos
$189 - Synology E10M20-T1 10GbE and dual M2 NVMe add-in card
Add a 10GbE RJ45 and dual M.2 NVMe SSDs to your Synology. Compatible with the DS1819+ that I'm also selling. Like new. Price is shipped.
Please check compatibility before buying. [Synology Link]
Photos
$72 - Corsair iCUE ML140 RGB Elite Premium maglev fans (3 pack)
Bought these for a build that never happened. These fans are basically mint. Price is shipped and includes all three fans.
Photos
$34 - Corsair ML140 premium maglev fans (no RGB) 3-pack
Excellent condition. Price is shipped for all three.
Photos
$139 - Phanteks Evolv X, Galaxy Silver
Excellent condition. Price is local cash.
Photos
$125 - Samsung 980 PRO 2TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
CDI attached. Price is shipped.
Photos
My HeatWare Feedback
SOLD
- Inland 1TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD
- Samsung 850 EVO 1TB 2.5" SATA SSD
- Samsung 512MB PCIe 3.0 MZVLB512HAJQ NVMe SSD x2
- PNY RTX 4090 OC for more than I paid
- Xirrus XT-5048
- Samsung 960 EVO 1TB NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD x2
- Samsung 512MB PCIe 4.0 BTNH90250C9K2P0C NVMe SSD
- Synology DiskStation DS1819+
- Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD
- Corsair H170i Elite LCD 420mm (3x140mm) AIO water cooler
