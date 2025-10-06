FS new Crucial T500 1TB w/ heatsink

Brand new never opened, I messed up buying an M.2 for my older board, slot is under a heatsink and you cannot have a heatsink on the PCIE
Already bought the standard T500, works awesome, fast and runs very cool
Dropped the serial at crucial, 100% genuine 5 year warranty
Have not sold anything here for ages, have not had to
Asking 100 is around 20 less than going price, I'll kick in shipping
Won't make a dime, just breaking even
Small padded mailer, USPS
paypal.......of course
