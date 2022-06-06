FS: NEW CPU, RAM, MOBO, & Watercooling!

Hello [H]ardForum Community. I curently have the following items for sale. I fully intended to use them for a project but no longer need and am just getting around to listing. Prices are below what I have found as the current selling price.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
For our mutual peace of mind, I will ship insured.
No returns or cancellations allowed.
I have been a member of this community since 2006 (!!!) have always abided by this forum's selling rules. I am not a scalper and this post complies with the latest forum guidelines. If you have any issues with or any questions about my listings, please PM me directly before reaching out to a moderator.
Payment is through Paypal (FRIENDS AND FAMILY or GOOD & SERVICES + EXTRA to cover fees).
Shipping is to 48 Continental US States only via USPS, FedEx or UPS Ground.
Heatware in signature.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X. New, sealed. I am the original purchaser @ full price. $190 shipped
Asus ROG Strix B550-F Gaming Motherboard. New; opened only to inspect contents. I am the original purchaser @ full price. $150 shipped
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR4 32GB (16GB x 2) 3466MHz Kit; CMT32GX4M2C3466C16. New. I am the original purchaser @ full price. $100 shipped
Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 32GB (16GB x 2) 5600MHz Kit; CMT32GX5M2B5600Z36. New. I am the original purchaser @ full price. $140 shipped
Corsair H150i Elite LCD 360mm CPU AIO Watercooler. New, sealed. I am the original purchaser @ full price. $225 shipped
Last edited: