FS: New Beautiful Gaming PC, 12600k - 4070 - 32GB DDR5 - $1500

This is a BRAND NEW Gaming PC Housed inside the Fractal North Chassis. Built by yours truly, owner of Critical Hit Computers with 20 years of PC building Experience. 1440p High Refresh is the sweet spot for this system. Depending on the title, 4K high or Ultra settings is possible as well thanks to the 12GB of VRAM on the 4070. At Critical Hit Computers, We tune all our systems to provide maximum performance to the end user while keeping noise levels at a minimum. This system is exceptionally quiet under load!!



**Paypal Goods and Services for Payment with invoice** Shipping will be done via UPS with the GPU NOT to insure nothing breaks in transit. I offer a 90 day component replacement warranty with all systems. This covers any hardware failures during that time no questions asked. After 90 days, manufacturer warranty applies and we will assist in the RMA process. Every system we build gets documented in our system which includes all Serial Numbers of components.



System - Fratcal North (White) $1500



Intel i5 12600k

Z690 Prime - A

32GB DDR5 6000

Asus Dual 4070 OC White

DeepCool LS520

Corsair RM 750 White

Fractal North Chassis

500GB NVME



This system Comes Fully setup with Windows 11 installed and activated. All Drivers and BIOS Updated to latest revision. Useful programs installed like HWINFO64, GPUTWEAK 3, Asus AC, Tree file Size, Ccleaner. This is a plug and play experience!