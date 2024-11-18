FS: New Apple Macbook Pro 13" M2 8GB RAM 256GB SSD 2022

S

SOSTrooper

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jun 30, 2009
Messages
478
Up for sale is a brand new unopened Apple Macbook Pro 2022 13" with M2 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Selling because my uncle gifted this to my daughter but she's only 5 years old. Besides no screen time she isn't ready to use a laptop yet. Appears to have been purchased from Best Buy based on outer sticker.

Looking for $800 USD shipped. Payment via Paypal F&F or you pay fees on G&S.

Heatware is under SOSTrooper (128-0-0), prefer to deal with someone with established Heatware as well.

I do have 2FA set up on here in case anyone wonders.

Thanks for looking!
 

Attachments

  • 20241117_220358.jpg
    20241117_220358.jpg
    367.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20241117_220404.jpg
    20241117_220404.jpg
    413.3 KB · Views: 0
  • 20241117_220314.jpg
    20241117_220314.jpg
    255.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 20241117_220501.jpg
    20241117_220501.jpg
    168.6 KB · Views: 0
  • 20241117_220516.jpg
    20241117_220516.jpg
    422.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top