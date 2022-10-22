FS: New and Sealed 2021 Macbook Pro 16-inch M1 Max (Top Model), Space Gray

Recipe7

Recipe7

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 25, 2011
Messages
474
This is the A2485 Model. Exactly as configured here: 16-inch MacBook Pro - Space Gray

Valid Purchase Date and Warranty Coverage

Retail is $3500 plus tax ($3700-3830 with tax)

  • Apple M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine
  • 32GB unified memory
  • 1TB SSD storage
  • 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
  • Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
  • 140W USB-C Power Adapter
  • Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID
$2900. I prefer a local sale here in Los Angeles, otherwise shipping will be on the buyer. Heatware Here.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_5804.jpg
    IMG_5804.jpg
    502.8 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5805.jpg
    IMG_5805.jpg
    347.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_5807.jpg
    IMG_5807.jpg
    262.8 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top