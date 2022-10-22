FS: New and Sealed 2021 Macbook Pro 16-inch M1 Max, Space Gray

Recipe7
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jul 25, 2011
- Messages
- 473
This is the A2485 Model. Exactly as configured here: 16-inch MacBook Pro - Space Gray
Retail is $3500 plus tax ($3700-3830 with tax)
Retail is $3500 plus tax ($3700-3830 with tax)
- Apple M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine
- 32GB unified memory
- 1TB SSD storage
- 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display
- Three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3 port
- 140W USB-C Power Adapter
- Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID