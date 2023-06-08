FS: Never Used Asus RTX 4080 Tuf - Must GO

lukeintheo
Selling a brand new RTX 4080 Asus Tuf Gaming. Never ran a game on this graphics card. I bought it on Amazon and lost the return window. Ended up getting a 4090 FE. I will take the loss for not paying attention.
I will ship with insurance and signature required.
Heatware under: https://www.heatware.com/u/98808/to
Asking 900 Shipped. Paypal F&F / Venmo / Zelle.
