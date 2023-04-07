FS: NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System AX6000 (RBK853) – Router with 3 Satellite Extenders

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System AX6000 (RBK853) – Router with 3 Satellite Extenders for Coverage up to 10,000 square feet, 100 devices.

$850 shipped.

System has the latest firmware and works great. I no longer need the massive coverage. This system new on Amazon with 3 Satellite Extenders retails for $1,384.37. This is a deal folks. Priced to move.

Amazon Link: Router with 2 satellites plus 3rd satellite.

Heatware: GreenGoose 63-0-0

IMG_0518.jpg
 
