FS: Netgear Nighthawk AC1900 (C7000-NAS)

Upgraded service to gigabit and this modem doesn't support Docsis 3.1. Its Docsis 3.0, AC1900. Works great, comes with the power and network cables.

Heatware is new to me, so just 2 but you can also check my ebay feedback (100% since 2001) Smoke free home. $75 shipped. Paypal preferred.

Heatware 2-0-0
 

