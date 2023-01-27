FS: NETGEAR - Managed 10-Port Gigabit/10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) and 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch (GS108PP)

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) and 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged PoE+ Switch (GS108PP)​

$260

I’m askingshipped for both. Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.Both switches are in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items here, and on eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration.Will add a couple pix later.