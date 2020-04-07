FS: Nearfield Monitors, TR and CM air coolers, Primoflex tubing, Lamptron FC5-v3 fan controller, more.

Unless noted, prices include shipping to the US. Feel free to make an offer if you think a price is unreasonable.


Thermalright True Spirit 140 Direct
Everything like-new in retail box. $30
20200407_143121.jpg


Coolermaster Hyper 212 Plus
Everything like-new in retail box. $30
20200407_142446.jpg


10ft. Flexible Clear Primochill Primoflex Tubing
3/8" ID 1/2" OD. Never used. Includes sealed Sys Prep and Utopia. $24 or trade for 3/4" ID 1/2" OD tubing.
20200407_082301.jpg


Monoprice Powered Studio/Nearfield Monitors
8" drivers, separate amps on each speaker for tweeter and woofer for true bi-amping (4 discrete amps in total.) Excellent condition. $100 + shipping


Some more things coming shortly.
 
