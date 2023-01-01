FS nCase M1 v6, 8600k, ASRock Z390 ITX, DDR4, GTX 1070

Finally upgraded & (probably) going back to ATX so putting this all up for sale
nCase M1 v6
Corsair SF600 PSU
Intel i5 8600K
ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming
16GB (2x8) DDR4-3000 G.Skill F4
Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8G
Noctua NH-U9S cooler + Artic Cooing 92mm & 120mm fans
1TB Sabrent Rocket Q
EVERYTHING for $650 shipped (SSD will be wiped, no OS)
Case & PSU for $275 shipped
CPU, motherboard, RAM for $200 shipped
GTX 1070 for $125 shipped
I'm in the Boston, MA area - local pickup I'll take $50 off any combo that includes the case & PSU (save on shipping, etc)
PayPal, Venmo, Zelle all work -- Heatware under Arkangyl
(little bit of paper towel keeps the GPU nice & level, and it's non conductive)
nCase M1 v6
Corsair SF600 PSU
Intel i5 8600K
ASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming
16GB (2x8) DDR4-3000 G.Skill F4
Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8G
Noctua NH-U9S cooler + Artic Cooing 92mm & 120mm fans
1TB Sabrent Rocket Q
EVERYTHING for $650 shipped (SSD will be wiped, no OS)
Case & PSU for $275 shipped
CPU, motherboard, RAM for $200 shipped
GTX 1070 for $125 shipped
I'm in the Boston, MA area - local pickup I'll take $50 off any combo that includes the case & PSU (save on shipping, etc)
PayPal, Venmo, Zelle all work -- Heatware under Arkangyl
(little bit of paper towel keeps the GPU nice & level, and it's non conductive)