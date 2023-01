FS nCase M1 v6, 8600k, ASRock Z390 ITX, DDR4, GTX 1070

Finally upgraded & (probably) going back to ATX so putting this all up for salenCase M1 v6Corsair SF600 PSUIntel i5 8600KASRock Z390 Phantom Gaming16GB (2x8) DDR4-3000 G.Skill F4Gigabyte GTX 1070 Windforce OC 8GNoctua NH-U9S cooler + Artic Cooing 92mm & 120mm fans1TB Sabrent Rocket QEVERYTHING for $650 shipped (SSD will be wiped, no OS)Case & PSU for $275 shippedCPU, motherboard, RAM for $200 shippedGTX 1070 for $125 shippedI'm in the Boston, MA area - local pickup I'll take $50 off any combo that includes the case & PSU (save on shipping, etc)PayPal, Venmo, Zelle all work -- Heatware under Arkangyl (little bit of paper towel keeps the GPU nice & level, and it's non conductive)