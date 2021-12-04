FS: NCASE M1 V6.1 Silver Case

Intel i5-11600K, EVGA Z590 DARK motherboard, Crucial P5 Plus 500gb PCIe 4.0, T-Force DDR4 3200 Ram Combo. Purchased new recently, As New complete in the boxes. I have the receipt for warranty................................$385



Intel i5-12400, Asus Rog Strix B660-I DDR5 and Crucial DDR5 4800 Ram Combo...............................SOLD



EVGA Geforce RTX 3050 XC Gaming 8 Gb Graphics Card (metal backplate). Opened but never used complete in the box, warranty...............SOLD

Apple MacBook Pro Retina 15" (Mid 2014) 2.8Ghz i7, 16gb Ram, 512gb PCIe SSD, Nvidia GT 750M Graphics. In Excellent Clean condition with just a couple small marks on the top right. Runs perfectly with just 51 battery cycles and passes Apple Diagnostics.The screen is perfect with no dead pixels. This is one of the highest spec models that was built to order. Comes with 85 watt Magsafe 2 Power Adapter and a clean install of Mac oS Big Sur..............................$375



Payment via Paypal F&F Please. Prices include shipping.