FS: NCASE M1, new, never built, silver v2 and V5's

I have a number of NCASE M1's that I was saving for builds, but likely will not use. 1x silver V2, 2x silver V5, 1x black V5. Like new condition, never built.



$150 for the V2

$180 for each V5



Ideally for local pickup in LA/SoCal area. Shipping available albeit looking at USPS Priority/UPS ground this could be expensive, expect up to $40 shipping for UPS Ground, $56 for USPS priority (rates seem to be super expensive, sadly).