FS: NCASE M1, new, never built, silver v2 and V5's

C

caycep

Weaksauce
Joined
Jan 12, 2014
Messages
88
I have a number of NCASE M1's that I was saving for builds, but likely will not use. 1x silver V2, 2x silver V5, 1x black V5. Like new condition, never built.

$150 for the V2
$180 for each V5

Ideally for local pickup in LA/SoCal area. Shipping available albeit looking at USPS Priority/UPS ground this could be expensive, expect up to $40 shipping for UPS Ground, $56 for USPS priority (rates seem to be super expensive, sadly).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top