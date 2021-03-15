FS: NAS Hard Drives 3TB,4TB,6TB (Lowered price, blow out sale for this weekend only! Need these HDs gone.)

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.
** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***
1. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All drives are obo.
|Brand
|Price shipped
|Model
|Serial #
|Size
|Power On Count
|Power On Hours
|Condition
|Warranty
|Seagate Desktop HD
$25
|ST4000DM000-1F2168
|Z306XWNF
|4 TB
|31
|48203
|Good
|Out of Warr
|Seagate IronWolf
$50
|ST6000VN0033-2EE110
|ZADAT5Y2
|6 TB
|36
|19434
|Good
|Yes, 07/21/23
|WD Red
$30
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WMC4N2370304
|3 TB
|395
|67572
|Good
|Out of Warr
|WD Red
$40
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL
|4 TB
|33
|34543
|Good
|Out of Warr
Last edited: