FS: NAS Hard Drives 3TB,4TB,6TB (Lowered price, blow out sale for this weekend only! Need these HDs gone.)

** Note: I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs. ***

Brand Price shipped Model Serial # Size Power On Count Power On Hours Condition Warranty Seagate Desktop HD $25​ ST4000DM000-1F2168 Z306XWNF 4 TB 31 48203 Good Out of Warr Seagate IronWolf $50​ ST6000VN0033-2EE110 ZADAT5Y2 6 TB 36 19434 Good Yes, 07/21/23 WD Red $30​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WMC4N2370304 3 TB 395 67572 Good Out of Warr WD Red $30 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC4N4CKPD83 3 TB 41 53756 Good Out of Warr WD Red $30 ​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD 3 TB 40 53756 Good Out of Warr WD Red $40​ WD30EFRX-68EUZN0 WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL 4 TB 33 34543 Good Out of Warr

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance. Willing to entertain trade offers depending if its something I need. Also, please do not contact me and waste my time unless you are serious or with low ball offers.1. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something. All drives are obo.