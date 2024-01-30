FS: N100 and AMD A9 Mini PCs

I am selling two mini PCs I acquired for tinkering before deciding that I wanted a larger desktop in their place. Please let me know if you have any questions - both machines are in good condition and come with working power supplies and all accessories.



Chuwi Larkbox N100 - This is a small but startlingly capable little quad core Windows 11 Home machine I was using as a HTPC and Steam Link for a couple of months. Comes with 12GB RAM and a 500GB SSD, and manages everything up through Wii U emulation while staying cool and quiet. Comes with dual gigabit ethernet ports, one HDMI port, and one DisplayPort, which can drive 4K60 without problems. Can be yours for $130 shipped within the continental U.S.



ATOPNUC MA90 AMD A9-9400 - I wish I could say this is on par with its erstwhile sibling listed above, but this pre-Ryzen, laptop-targeted dual core solution from 2016 is pokey. It comes with 12GB RAM (came with 8GB stock) and a 128GB SATA M.2 SSD. If you want to upgrade the latter it needs to be a SATA drive. It will also take a 2.5" drive, which can be installed by using an included SATA+power dongle that connects to a small header on the board. It runs Ubuntu 20.04 passably enough, would be a nice upgrade from a Raspberry Pi 3B+ acting as a MAME machine, has gigabit ethernet, and can drive dual 4K30 monitors with its two HDMI ports. Asking $45 shipped.



Let me know if you have any questions, and thanks!