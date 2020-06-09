FS: N-Case M1 V5 | Delidded I7-9700k 5.0GHz | EVGA RTX 2070 | 16GB DDR4 | 512gb SSD | Season PSU | Noctua Fans

Silicon Lottery Delidded i7-9700k (guaranteed to clock at 5.0GHz) paid $468.40

EVGA GeForce RTX 2070 Black GAMING, 8GB GDDR6 paid $499.99

M.2 PCIe NVME Class 40 2280 Solid State Drive - 512GB paid $220.00

ASRock Z390 PHANTOM GAMING-ITX/AC LGA 1151 (300 Series) Intel Z390 paid 179.99

Seasonic FOCUS SGX-650 SSR-650SGX 650W 80+ Gold, SFX 12V / ATX 12V, Full Modular, Compact 125mm Size Power Supply paid 129.99

CORSAIR Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8GB) 288-Pin DDR4 SDRAM DDR4 3200 (PC4 25600) paid 129.99

SFF Lab NCase M-1 V5.0 Paid $260.00

EVGA CLC 240mm All-In-One RGB LED CPU Liquid Cooler $139.99

4 x Noctua NF-F12 PWM chromax, Premium Quiet Fan Paid $91.60

Truly Special Build Here. I love this computer but I am eliminating my gaming area and switching to a laptop. True Best of a computer here that will handle any task you throw at it!The Total price that I paid is $2,119.95! You are getting a discount off that price by purchasing everything together. Not to mention you do not have to wait TWO months for your case to arrive.I have it on eBay for $1650 + shipping. Will to sell it here for $1,500 with Free Shipping.