Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 391-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record. Sorry, no shipping overseas and no APO/FPO addresses - too many bad experiences.
- AMD Ryzen 9 5950X + MSI MEG B550 Unify motherboard + 64GB DDR4 combo - This CPU/mobo/RAM combo worked great for 1.5 years, was rock solid stable, and only selling as I upgraded to an AM5 system. I enabled PBO and XPO but all other settings were left stock (i.e., I didn't overclock anything). Includes the wifi antenna, mobo manual, stock hsf mounting hardware, and the I/O shield (which is built-in/integrated into the mobo). Bare CPU only, does NOT include a cooler. Again, works great, but does NOT include the SSD heatsink/cover for the top NVMe slot that's just above the main PCIe x16 slot because I seem to have lost it. RAM is a 2x32GB kit of Mushkin Redline DDR4-3600 (specific part number MRF4U360JNNM32GX2). $400 shipped to Mountain time zone, $410 shipped to Central and Pacific zones, $420 shipped to Eastern time zone.
