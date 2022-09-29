FS: Multiple USB C & TB3 docks, some capable of both TB3 and USBc

Most prices include shipping to CONUS, Conus shipping should be pretty cheap ($10) for some of the nearly free items. My Heatware. Prefer Paypal F&F but open to other payment methods that are fee free.
Links to product spec as well as prices
All tested across a TB3 laptop + USB c laptop, Completely functional (Ethernet, charging, dual display, etc...). Upgraded firmware where possible (HP, Lenovo, & Dell updated)
I have pictures I can upload or PM to you. If interested in trading I am currently hunting for a compact ITX case + a decent SFX PSU (powering 12900k and GTX1080 for a shrink build)
Startech SV231DPDDUA 2 Port Dual DisplayPort USB KVM Switch with Audio & USB 2.0 Hub ($50) Including usb type B cables, if you need DP cables I can round up a couple as well(They are not included by default) - Sold
Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 dock ($60) Comes with everything - 135W ac adapter and TB3 cable - Sold
RYZE-UPS - Pull Up Bar Handles, Doorframe Pull-up Bar ($50 per set - $80 for both) - Sold have 2 sets, one unopened, retails for $120
i7-11700K + Gigabyte Mobo Z490M Gaming X ( $300 $250) - Sold
|Item
|Price
|Comment
|Display options
|HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2
|$80
|W/ 120 W adapter, compact and nice long TB3 cable.
|DPx2 + USB_C[DP] + VGA
|Startech Dual Monitor USB C Dock with 60W PD MST30C2HHPD
|$100
|No Driver install, just works TB gives higher res compared to USB C alone, no HDMI to DVI adapters
|HDMIx2
|Lenovo TB3 dock
|$60 (Pristine)
$50 (Button shows Wear)
|Include TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter, no box
|2DP + 1 HDMI + VGA
|Lenovo TB3 dock Gen 2
|$100 each
(Have 2, like NIB)
|Include TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter w/box, these work either TB3 or USBc, very versatile
|DPx2 + HDMIx2
|Dell D6000
|$10 + Shipping
|Needs 130W Dell AC adapter - Utilizes Display Link either USB 3.0 or USBc with PD.
|DPx2 + HDMI
|Dell WD15
|$5 + shipping
|Needs 130W Dell AC adapter
|HDMI + mDP + VGA
|Mokin USB C Dual monitor docking station MOUC0218 USB C Dock
$40
|Including a 65W USBc AC adapter, compact and capable
|HDMIx2 + VGA
|Thinkpad Ultra Docking station 40AJ
|$0 + Shipping
|Have 3, only one comes with 135W AC Adapter, other 2 no AC adapter (May have a 170W that should work)
|DPx2 + HDMI + VGA
|Thinkpad Docking station Pro 40AH
|$0 + Shipping
|Needs 135W AC Adapter
|DPx2
|Thinkpad Basic Docking station 40AG
|$0 + Shipping
|Comes with AC adapter (90W)
|DP + VGA
- Never overclocked i7-11700k with Z490 mATX motherboard(GIgabyte Z490M Gaming X).
- Prefer to sell together. make offer if you want just the cpu/mobo.
- Motherboard has 2 m.2 slots, one closest to CPU PCIe gen 4. Graphics slot running at PCIe gen 4. Everything in working order
