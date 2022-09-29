FS: Multiple USB C & TB3 docks, some capable of both TB3 and USBc

Most prices include shipping to CONUS, Conus shipping should be pretty cheap ($10) for some of the nearly free items. My Heatware. Prefer Paypal F&F but open to other payment methods that are fee free.
Links to product spec as well as prices

All tested across a TB3 laptop + USB c laptop, Completely functional (Ethernet, charging, dual display, etc...). Upgraded firmware where possible (HP, Lenovo, & Dell updated)


ItemPriceCommentDisplay options
HP Thunderbolt Dock 120W G2$80W/ 120 W adapter, compact and nice long TB3 cable.DPx2 + USB_C[DP] + VGA
Startech Dual Monitor USB C Dock with 60W PD MST30C2HHPD$100
No Driver install, just works TB gives higher res compared to USB C alone, no HDMI to DVI adaptersHDMIx2
Lenovo TB3 dock$60 (Pristine)
$50 (Button shows Wear)		Include TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter, no box2DP + 1 HDMI + VGA
Lenovo TB3 dock Gen 2$100 each
(Have 2, like NIB)		Include TB3 cable and 135W AC adapter w/box, these work either TB3 or USBc, very versatileDPx2 + HDMIx2
Dell D6000$10 + ShippingNeeds 130W Dell AC adapter - Utilizes Display Link either USB 3.0 or USBc with PD.DPx2 + HDMI
Dell WD15$5 + shipping
Needs 130W Dell AC adapterHDMI + mDP + VGA
Mokin USB C Dual monitor docking station MOUC0218 USB C Dock
$40		Including a 65W USBc AC adapter, compact and capableHDMIx2 + VGA
Thinkpad Ultra Docking station 40AJ$0 + Shipping Have 3, only one comes with 135W AC Adapter, other 2 no AC adapter (May have a 170W that should work)DPx2 + HDMI + VGA
Thinkpad Docking station Pro 40AH$0 + Shipping Needs 135W AC AdapterDPx2
Thinkpad Basic Docking station 40AG$0 + Shipping Comes with AC adapter (90W)DP + VGA

I have pictures I can upload or PM to you. If interested in trading I am currently hunting for a compact ITX case + a decent SFX PSU (powering 12900k and GTX1080 for a shrink build)


Startech SV231DPDDUA 2 Port Dual DisplayPort USB KVM Switch with Audio & USB 2.0 Hub ($50) Including usb type B cables, if you need DP cables I can round up a couple as well(They are not included by default) - Sold
Lenovo Thunderbolt 3 dock ($60) Comes with everything - 135W ac adapter and TB3 cable - Sold
RYZE-UPS - Pull Up Bar Handles, Doorframe Pull-up Bar ($50 per set - $80 for both) - Sold have 2 sets, one unopened, retails for $120
i7-11700K + Gigabyte Mobo Z490M Gaming X ($300 $250) - Sold
  • Never overclocked i7-11700k with Z490 mATX motherboard(GIgabyte Z490M Gaming X).
  • Prefer to sell together. make offer if you want just the cpu/mobo.
  • Motherboard has 2 m.2 slots, one closest to CPU PCIe gen 4. Graphics slot running at PCIe gen 4. Everything in working order
20220928_151008_HDR.jpg
11700k in MOBO.jpg

cpu-z 11700k z490m-gaming X.jpg
 
Bump while I research both of your docks....looking for anything in full or partial trade?
 
PMs replied to and listing updated

DPOSCORP said:
looking for anything in full or partial trade?
Click to expand...
Feel free to pm anything, I have some other docks I haven't listed yet as well(USB C type) as well as a couple Sun F80 800GB SLC PCIe gen 2 cards(Insane endurance but they are hot) and other items I need to dig out. Depending on the item I am good with a straight swap or whatever we agree too.
For tech item the only thing that comes to mind is a UHD capable blu-ray ripping drive, last 2 I bought off ebay have been DOA(Wouldn't read anything). Outside of that not sure what else. Arc graphics card :) or anything odd.

To be truthful I am in elimination mode as I'm looking at an overseas move next year so all items I need to go and decide store vs sell vs donate vs trash. Very little should make the trip across and I have a bunch of hoarded old tech.
 
