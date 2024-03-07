FS Multiple iPhones - Unrestricted / Unlocked / ATT Iphone XR / 12 / 13's

:):)ALL SOLD . THANK YOU. WILL UPDATE IF I GET MORE:):)



Multiple iPhones. All working order in great shape. Can take more pictures if PM'd requests...

#1 XR 64GB Unrestricted Used but in Great Shape. No breaks or scratches on front or back glass
150$ Shipped to US
processed-0EC4D2A1-D35B-45F8-9EAE-0359BD924B41.jpeg

processed-476D57D5-7482-4AE6-874C-3D572D9E508A.jpeg

processed-68762CF6-0FAE-45EC-8DEF-4A8462441B17.jpeg



#2 XR 64GB Unrestricted Used but in Great Shape. No breaks or scratches on front or back glass
150$ Shipped to US
processed-1862BA01-AAEF-4B2E-B403-D2129A7AB21B.jpeg

processed-A2386C28-C8E4-452E-9064-0C05053A3F8E.jpeg

processed-77D85562-C5CC-4CD9-A1CF-6A72593C0DF2.jpeg


#3 iPhone 12. Great condition no breaks in glass. Says SIM restricted... Has ATT card in it. I know you can get unlocked or use ATT.
225$
processed-C15C0056-CFAE-4770-A15E-80B874B1DE0F.jpeg

processed-20D483C3-34FA-4F44-9540-D59ADD3A2A3A.jpeg

processed-1CC82CDF-8608-4FF1-8DE3-00AF988167EA.jpeg


#4 iPhone "midnight" 13 128 GB Brand New unlocked
$325
processed-262060EA-F23E-4AF0-BDDF-AAEA53F38120.jpeg

processed-9CBB943E-E622-4424-848F-B31992C9B5CB.jpeg
 

