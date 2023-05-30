[FS] Multiple AMD gpu's - 5700/5600XT

Selling a batch of gpu's, solid cards for budget 1080p builds. These were mining for approx 1.5-2 years and have been stored/offline since late 2022. While running, they were in filtered server cases which kept them clean/cool.

Each card has been individually cleaned, tested, and benchmarked. All cards are on their stock bios. The 5700's can be flahed to 5700xt before shipping if desired.

Payment via Zelle/Venmo/Paypal f/f


$110 shipped - (4) - AMD Reference 5700
$90 shipped - (1) - Sapphire Pulse 5600XT
$90 shipped - (3) - Sapphire Pulse BE 5600XT
$90 shipped - (1) - Asus Dual Evo 5600XT
$90 shipped - (1) - MSI Gaming MX 5600XT (has brand new fans/thermal paste)


cards.png

IMG_20230530_112348634.jpg

IMG_20230530_112503778.jpg

IMG_20230530_112540236.jpg
 
