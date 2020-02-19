FS: MSI Z77 Board, G2130 Dual Core, 8gb DDR3

Y

ymic

Limp Gawd
Joined
Aug 25, 2004
Messages
237
Selling Mobo/CPU/Ram combo, recently pulled from an upgrade. Would prefer to sell together, especially the Mobo/CPU.

MSI Z77A-GD65
Intel Pentium G2130 Dual Core
2x 4gb (8gb) DDR3-2133 G.Skill Ripjaws X - F3-17000CL11D-8BXL

$120 OBO

Paypal preferred, Price shipped CONUS

Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/20660/to
 
