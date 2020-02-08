FS: MSI Z370 Gaming Pro AC, Crucial Ballistix 2x4GB & 2x8GB RAM, Noctua 120mm Fans, Corsair SF400/450 sleeved cables, and Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye

PayPal is accepted form of payment. Shipping included in the lower 48 states. Heatware feedback link. Not interested in trades at this time. Feel free to PM me with any questions.
- MSI Z370 Gaming Pro AC mATX Motherboard: Like-new in box with all accessories except SATA cables. Photo $80 shipped
- 16GB (2x8GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR4-2400 Model: BLS8G4D240FSB.16FDB. Photo $50 shipped
- 8GB (2x4GB) Crucial Ballistix DDR4-2400 Model: BLS4G4D240FSB.8FD3. Photo $30 shipped
- Noctua NF-F12 120mm PWM Fans. Photo $35 shipped
- Noctua NF-F12 industrialPPC-3000 RPM PWM Fans. Photo $40 shipped
- Corsair SF600/SF450 sleeved cables; These are stock cables that were paracord sleeved by the previous owner. 1x24-pin, 1x8-pin EPS, 1x6+2-pin PCIE, 1x6-pin PCIE, 1xmolex. EPS and PCIE cables are approximately 400mm in length and the 24-pin is approximately 300mm in length. Photo $30 shipped
- Roccat Kone Pure Owl-Eye RGB gaming mouse; this is brand new without box (received as RMA). Photo $30 shipped