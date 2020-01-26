FS: MSI Z170 with 16gb of ram, be quiet cooler with AM4 bracket, Lepa water cooler, hard drives

FS: PM if interested in anything. Hard drives - WD 2TB green and 500gb sata hard drves - $43 for both 5TB Backup Plus - $85 be quite! Shadow Rock 2 with AM4 bracket - Brand new - $45 LEPA AquaChanger 240mm Intel/AMD High Performance Liquid CPU Cooler, LPWAC240-HF (Needs AM4 bracket I think) - $$30 Dell Inspiron 15 i5558-5718SLV Signature Edition Laptop - Has some faint white blotches on the screen that can only been seen when the screen is very dark - $250 MSI Z170A GAMING M5 LGA 1151 Intel Z170 WITH 16GB of ram - Excellent condition. Had to buy an after market IO shield. $100 Misc: Digital - Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership - $13.50 Corsair HS60 – 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset w/USB DAC - Compatible with XB1, PS4, and the Switch - Brand new but no box - 38$ Modded New 3DS - This was modded for me and I have not really touched it since. Pretty much like new with 64GB sd card - $165 https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to