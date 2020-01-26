FS: MSI Z170 with 16gb of ram, be quiet cooler with AM4 bracket, Lepa water cooler, hard drives

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by LiquidX, Dec 5, 2019.

  1. Dec 5, 2019 #1
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    FS: PM if interested in anything.


    Hard drives - WD 2TB green and 500gb sata hard drves - $43 for both
    5TB Backup Plus - $85

    be quite! Shadow Rock 2 with AM4 bracket - Brand new - $45

    LEPA AquaChanger 240mm Intel/AMD High Performance Liquid CPU Cooler, LPWAC240-HF (Needs AM4 bracket I think) - $$30

    Dell Inspiron 15 i5558-5718SLV Signature Edition Laptop - Has some faint white blotches on the screen that can only been seen when the screen is very dark - $250


    MSI Z170A GAMING M5 LGA 1151 Intel Z170 WITH 16GB of ram - Excellent condition. Had to buy an after market IO shield. $100


    Misc:
    Digital -
    Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership - $13.50


    Corsair HS60 – 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound PC Gaming Headset w/USB DAC - Compatible with XB1, PS4, and the Switch - Brand new but no box - 38$

    Modded New 3DS - This was modded for me and I have not really touched it since. Pretty much like new with 64GB sd card - $165


    https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to
     
    Last edited: Jan 26, 2020 at 6:40 PM
    LiquidX, Dec 5, 2019
    LiquidX, Dec 5, 2019
    #1
  2. Dec 6, 2019 #2
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Dec 6, 2019
    LiquidX, Dec 6, 2019
    #2
  3. Dec 7, 2019 #3
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Dec 7, 2019
    LiquidX, Dec 7, 2019
    #3
  4. Dec 7, 2019 #4
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Dec 7, 2019
    LiquidX, Dec 7, 2019
    #4
  5. Dec 8, 2019 #5
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Dec 8, 2019
    LiquidX, Dec 8, 2019
    #5
  6. Dec 9, 2019 #6
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Dec 9, 2019
    LiquidX, Dec 9, 2019
    #6
  7. Dec 11, 2019 #7
    Kabob

    Kabob 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    2,129
    Joined:
    Oct 3, 2006
    Pics/info on the PNY 1080?
     
    Kabob, Dec 11, 2019
    Kabob, Dec 11, 2019
    #7
    SamirD likes this.
  8. Dec 12, 2019 #8
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    Updated info.
     
    LiquidX, Dec 12, 2019
    LiquidX, Dec 12, 2019
    #8
    SamirD likes this.
  9. Jan 5, 2020 #9
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Jan 5, 2020
    LiquidX, Jan 5, 2020
    #9
  10. Jan 6, 2020 #10
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Jan 6, 2020
    LiquidX, Jan 6, 2020
    #10
  11. Jan 8, 2020 #11
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Jan 8, 2020
    LiquidX, Jan 8, 2020
    #11
  12. Jan 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM #12
    LiquidX

    LiquidX 2[H]4U

    Messages:
    3,713
    Joined:
    Jan 7, 2004
    UP!
     
    LiquidX, Jan 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM
    LiquidX, Jan 26, 2020 at 6:41 PM
    #12