FS : MSI Ventus 3X OC 3070 Ti

ShuttleLuv

MSI Ventus 3X OC 3070 Ti

Card is in perfect shape, original box included, also full warranty to buyer. Overclocks very high, runs cool, NEVER a problem period, just don't need it anymore. Dust and smoke free house.

$320 shipped paypal

PM me for fast sale.
 
