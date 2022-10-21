FS: MSI Ventus 3X Geforce RTX 3090 OC Edition

kraken0698
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 16, 2003
- Messages
- 1,022
I am selling my recently bought, like new MSI Ventus RTX 3090 OC GPU (GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC).
I bought this a few months ago as I needed a card with a good amount of VRAM. I used this card for 3D work and some light gaming, it was never used for mining. I also replaced the VRAM thermal pads along with the thermal paste. The card works perfectly, and it comes with all of the original packaging and accessories.
I am asking $800 (OBO) shipped to the CONUS. This includes shipping and PayPal fees.
My Heatware Feedback
Please PM me if interested.
