FS: MSI Ventus 3X Geforce RTX 3090 OC Edition

I am asking $800 (OBO) shipped to the CONUS

I am selling my recently bought, like new MSI Ventus RTX 3090 OC GPU (GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X 24G OC).I bought this a few months ago as I needed a card with a good amount of VRAM. I used this card for 3D work and some light gaming, it was never used for mining. I also replaced the VRAM thermal pads along with the thermal paste. The card works perfectly, and it comes with all of the original packaging and accessories.. This includes shipping and PayPal fees.Please PM me if interested.