FS: MSI Ventus 2x White RTX 4070 $480 shipped

Already pulled UPC code for small $20 rebate. Ordered from Newegg and this card has been in my system for about a day. It runs great, no issues, Mint condition and nice compact card. Currently just running an ARC A750 I got on for a steal of a deal at Microcenter and is adequate enough for what I need. I think I am over on the whole white build nonsense and thought this would go great in my system.
Card here and will come with all accessories except for Alan Wake 2 which I gave it to my friend.
https://www.newegg.com/msi-geforce-...12g-oc/p/N82E16814137833?Item=N82E16814137833
$480 Shipped Paypal F&F and will 2-3 day ship this through priority mail.
Thanks!
