FS: MSI Spatium M470 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Durvelle27
- Aug 5, 2012
- 2,743
What’s up guys; kind of in a pinch and in need of some cash so I’m looking to sell my steam deck. I bought it from the store a few weeks ago and have really enjoyed it. Unit is in excellent condition. It comes with Case and charger. Asking $200 PayPal F&F, Zelle or Venmo - SOLD
2nd item is a MSI Spatium M470 PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD with Installed Heatsink. This is a working pull from my PS5 Pro that I no longer have. Asking $50
Heatware under Durvelle27
