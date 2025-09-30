FS: MSI RTX 4090 Liquid Suprim X

Darkswordz
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 5, 2016
- Messages
- 845
I recently upgraded my gaming rig to an RTX 5090, so my current 4090 needs a new home.
This is the MSI RTX 4090 Liquid Suprim X version with a 240mm AIO.
The original retail box with Nvidia 4-way splitter and mouse pad are included.
$1,849.99 shipped to U.S. 48 states via USPS Ground and signature confirmation. Verified PayPal only please.
HeatWare: Black & White (46-0-0)
