FS: MSI RTX 4090 Liquid Suprim X

Darkswordz

Darkswordz

Jan 5, 2016
I recently upgraded my gaming rig to an RTX 5090, so my current 4090 needs a new home. :smug:

This is the MSI RTX 4090 Liquid Suprim X version with a 240mm AIO.

The original retail box with Nvidia 4-way splitter and mouse pad are included.

$1,849.99 shipped to U.S. 48 states via USPS Ground and signature confirmation. Verified PayPal only please.

HeatWare: Black & White (46-0-0)
 

