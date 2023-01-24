FS MSI RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO in DFW

S

scgt1

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 4, 2007
Messages
5,457
Heat

Brand new sealed local pickup in Arlington, TX.

$1786 Local Cash or zelle ($1,649.99+$136.11 tax)

Before anyone comes in trying to say I should be posting in Scalpers Paradise like the last one this is retail w/tax. Frankly it's less since I'm eating the change.
If we are talking Newegg or Amazon retail then I'm $50 + the extra tax and Newegg shipping charge under retail. They both sell it for $1,699.99 when the actual msrp is $1,649.99.
 

Attachments

  • IMG20230123094447.jpg
    IMG20230123094447.jpg
    298.5 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG20230123094533.jpg
    IMG20230123094533.jpg
    251.4 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top