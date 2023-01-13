FS MSI RTX 4090 GAMING X TRIO in DFW

Brand new sealed local pickup in Arlington, TX. Not really looking to ship ATM but maybe I can be swayed.

Currently have one but should have another ready by the 20th. This one was ready a day early so......

$1786 Local Cash or zelle ($1,649.99+$136 tax)
 

Dreamerbydesign

With all the talk of the scalpers paradise forum, this would probably qualify for that. I do appreciate op offering it up
 
