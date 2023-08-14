FS: MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio X

MSI RTX 4090 Gaming Trio X - Retail package

For Sale is my last gaming card to help with some funeral costs plus I'm also falling fast from playing meaningful games.

No trades (whether whole or partial).

Asking $1450==>$1425 - Paypal F&F

Heatware and eBay under sig.

