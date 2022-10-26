FS MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X trio, NIB Louqe Ghost s1 MK3 with tophat

Selling a MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. Great card. Very clean.Asking $375 plus shipping.NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.$220 plus shipping.PayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.