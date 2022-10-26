FS MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X trio, NIB Louqe Ghost s1 MK3 with tophat

bufodr_T

Nov 5, 2005
5,991
Selling a MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. Great card. Very clean.
Asking $375 plus shipping.

NIB Arctic Louqe Ghost S1 with NIB large tophat. Ships in the box it was shipped to me from Louqe in. This does have the gen 4 riser cable.
$220 plus shipping.

PayPal friends and family accepted.
I ship only to the lower 48.
Heatware
 

DPOSCORP

Mar 10, 2000
9,935
Bump for you.........do you have a copy of the original invoice?
Can you use anything in partial trade to lower the cash out? Starting my Christmas Shopping early :)
 
