FS: MSI RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X, Seasonic Prime Ultra 550W PSU

**Note I will be out of town 6/9 and 6/10**
Build your own bundle!
MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X 8GB - $280 Shipped obo / $270 Local Pick-up obo
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Just pulled from my personal rig a few days ago due to an upgrade. It's never seen the inside of a crypto mine, just been in my personal daily driver since October 2021.
Seasonic Prime Ultra 550W 80+ Gold Fully Modular PSU - $50 Shipped obo / $40 Local Pick-up obo
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Just pulled from my personal rig a few days ago due to an upgrade. Purchased in August 2021 and registered, so feel free to contact me if you ever need to redeem its 12 year warranty. Includes the original box (UPC removed for a rebate), bags, cables, and documentation.
Western Digital WD_Black SN750 SE 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD Battlefield 2042 Edition - $45 Shipped obo / $40 Local Pick-up obo *SOLD*
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Just pulled from my personal rig a few days ago due to an upgrade! Purchased in May 2022. Includes the original box, packaging, and documentation.
The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (Nintendo GameBoy) - $40 Shipped / $35 Local Pick-up
Verified and tested in excellent working condition. Includes the genuine game cart, genuine manual, reproduction tuckbox, and box protector.
Warranties & Returns:
I will accept returns and honor full refunds of DOA items or "not as described items." Please test and examine merchandise upon receipt for the smoothest possible transaction and remediation.
Shipping:
Shipment is via UPS Ground. I prefer to include signature confirmation on items over $99, but this can be waived if it's more convenient for the buyer. Insurance is always included.
Payment & Heatware:
I accept cash (local-pick up) and Paypal G&S (buyer pays the fee)
Items are located in LA County / San Gabriel Valley. ZIP code 91789
Heatware is under SPARTAN VI
