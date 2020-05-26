FS: MSI RTX 2060 Ventus XS 6G OC & Seagate 5TB External Drive

MSI RTX 2060 Ventus XS 6G OC
Used but in excellent condition, comes with retail box.

$280 Shipped

Seagate Expansion 5TB USB 3.0
Currently in use and will be shipped out once replacement drive arrives and data is transferred. Should only be a few days from now (6/5). Selling due to getting a larger storage. Not sure if I have the retail box or not, but it will come with power cable and USB cord.

$100 Shipped

Paypal accepted

Heat 185-0-0
 
