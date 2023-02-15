FS: MSI Raider GE67Hx 15.6 OLED QHD 240Hz Intel Core i7-12800HX RTX3070TI 150W 16GBDDR5 1TB SSD Killer 1690i - $1550 SHIPPED

Hey [H]gang!Purchased a great OLED laptop back in December for the right price and decided to make the RTX4080 laptop jump! This is a pristine laptop with specs listed below, only thing I've done to it is upgrade the Killer 1675i to the Killer 1690i card to get Dual Connect for wireless Oculus Quest 2 streaming which works great! Original card is included as pictured.I'm asking $1550 shipped OBO, this is a steal for this 240hz OLED laptop.Specs:- MSI Raider GE67Hx- 15.6" 2560x1440 OLED 240hz display (0.3ms response time!)- Intel Core i7-12800HX (8 p-cores + 8 e-cores)- Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti 8GB (150w TDP)- 16GB DDR5 Memory- 1TB NVMe SSD Samsung PM9A1 PCI-e 4x- Killer Wireless 1690i w/ Double Connect (included 1675i card extra)Killer laptop, killer specs, and a great bottom price you can't find. Warranty is good until December 16th, 2023, purchased through EXCaliburPCPPF&F/Gift