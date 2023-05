FS: MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU

Bought this in late January for my basement system but got bit by a driver bug and never really used the system until I put a 4070 in it recently. This GPU works great, and has maybe a dozen hours on it. Comes in the box. $300 shipped to Mountain and Central time zones. $310 shipped to Pacific and Eastern time zones.Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 18-year-old, 383-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind.Sold recently:32GB DDR5 kitZelda BotW for SwitchMetroid Dread for Switch