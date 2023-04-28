FS: MSI Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU $230/240 shipped

Gigantopithecus
[H]ard|Gawd
Bought this in late January for my basement system but did not use it much. This GPU works great, and has maybe a dozen hours on it. Comes in the box. $230 shipped to Mountain and Central time zones. $240 shipped to Pacific and Eastern time zones. It's this specific card: https://www.newegg.com/msi-rx6700xtmech-2x12goc/p/N82E16814137640?Item=N82E16814137640
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 18-year-old, 385-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to share my work contact information and cell number for your peace of mind. Prefer to sell to established forum members with some Heatware record.
