FS: MSI PRO Z690-A DDR4

$100 Shipped
Paypal F&F

Motherboard has two slots that are not functioning.
Does not post with RAM inserted in DIMMA1 & DIMMA2.
DIMMB1 & DIMMB2 function properly.

Board was running a 12700K functioning properly.
Issue started when when I upgraded to a 13700K.

Sent the board to MSI for RMA and was returned to me
with paperwork stating it's OK.

Board with box and I/O shield

I have moved to AM5 and this has been sitting for months.
Still covered under warranty.
 
