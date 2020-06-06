FS: MSI NX8800 GTS

Executioner
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 22, 2015
- Messages
- 363
I have 2 of these cards for sale. Asking $10 each plus shipping ($13 flat rate) to the 48. The cards were given to me by my brother so it's only the bare card. I tested them in a spare motherboard at the BIOS level only and they both work. Specs here:
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-card/NX8800GTST2D320EHDOC/Specification
Payment: Paypal
Heat is in my signature
