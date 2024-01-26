FS: MSI Nvidia GT 710 & GT 720 video cards

pututu
Have two of these cards in clean and working condition. Both have 1GB vram and 192 cuda cores. Don't have the low profile bracket. Used in my DC cpu rigs for remote connection. These cards sip only a few watts at idle. Don't expect it to be able to play modern games, lol.
Selling both for $40 shipped with PP F&F. If you want only one, it's $20 plus shipping.
feedback:
heat 22-0-0
ebay 302-0-0
Selling both for $40 shipped with PP F&F. If you want only one, it's $20 plus shipping.
