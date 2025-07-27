  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

FS: MSI MPG A1000G 80+G ATX3 PSU

Odigo

Odigo

Gawd
2FA
Joined
Apr 22, 2002
Messages
818
Selling the following. Prefer PayPal

PENDING $60 shipped - Seasonic Focus V3 GX-1000-1000W - 80+ Gold - ATX 3.0 & PCIe 5.0 Ready - Full-Modular - Low Noise - 10 Year Warranty - Nvidia RTX 30/40 Super & AMD GPU Compatible (Ref. SSR-1000FX3)

Used for about a year. Selling because I'm building a new rig. Comes with original packaging and all cables.

$140 shipped - MSI MPG A1000G 80+G ATX3 PSU

Brand new never used. This version comes with PCIE 5.1 cables. I purchased a week ago at Microcenter. I just found out that I need a minimum 1200W. I don't feel like driving a couple hours to return it. I can provide pictures of the purchase receipt if requested.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20250727_171859544_HDR~2.jpg
    IMG_20250727_171859544_HDR~2.jpg
    310.3 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top