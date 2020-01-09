FS: MSI MEG X570 Unify motherboard $229 Shipped!

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by os2wiz, Jan 9, 2020

    os2wiz

    I just received my MSI X570 Unify motherboard back in a sealed bag from MSI after an rma repair for broken memory tab. This is a high end board selling new for $300. It has excellent vrm and memory support equal to the MSI MEG X570 ACE. I used it for less than 7 weeks. I have been able to get 1900 Fabric clock speed and 3800MHZ on my 32GB of ddr4 3600 dual rank dimms of B-die G.Skill TridentZ Neo kit at 16-16-17-16-32-58- 294. I achieved a 7714 Cinebench 20 score with my Ryzen 3900X on this board. This motherboard goes for $300 new at Newegg and Amazon and I am selling it for $229 with free shipping. All original packaging materials, cables, software, manual, etc are included. Pictures attached.
    This is a steal. I'll go to Ebay and sell it for more if you try to low ball me.
     

    os2wiz

    Bumped to the front
     
