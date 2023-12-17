FS: MSI MEG X570 ACE, AMD Ryzen 5800x

Upgraded to a 14700k. Everything worked great except my G.Skill RAM kept needing an RMA every six months.
MSI MEG X570 Ace. Great board. Wifi got 980/980mbps. 2.5G ethernet gets 2.45/2.45. Ran for a few years starting with a 3600x, then 3950x, then 5800x. Crazy stable until memory would crap out, then crazy stable again. Retail box w/ everything and antenna (which you have to have for bluetooth)
$150
AMD Ryzen 5800x - Always ran under a Noctura NH-D14. Tried a little PBO but didn't make enough difference to matter, left stock. Retail box.
$200
Patriot 8gb 3200 CL22 single stick. $10 (used when "good" memory was out for RMA)
The COMBO comes with a Windows 10 pro key that should work with windows 11 and such.
$325 for all, shipped to lower 48.
Make an offer, tell me my prices are wrong, whatever. Pictures available.
Heateware: Shoeish
Paypal: shoeish@gmail.com
