FS: MSI Laptop: i7-1195G7/Iris Xe/24GB/1TB - SOLD

Currently Prefer Zelle Only

SOLD

- MSI Modern 15 A11MU-653US

: YesCONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground - UPS Ground 90% of the timeVirginia, USAMay be 1-3 days after purchase before shipment is sentestablished H members and/or heatwaregenerally no, but please PM if you have any concernsAlways feel free to ask questions beforehand.Note: Apparently clean Win10 installs using the Media Creation Tool- once you fully update them in Windows Update, eventually encounter some issue installing KB5034441.Other updates still install fine. From looking this up on the web it seems extremely common- and it's happened on all recent machines I've cleanly installed Windows on.Just wanted to note that both laptops below, while fully updated as of a month or two ago in Windows Update, both complained about KB5034441.IIRC both are on the Home edition of Win10 (activated)Bought from another [H]er a while back. Very minimal use. Took on one or two short trips, played around with it a bit, otherwise not used often.15.6" 1080p IPS 60hzIntel Core i7-1195G7 2.9Ghz-5.0Ghz 4c/8t24GB RAM (1x8, 1x16) DDR4Intel Iris Xe Graphics500gb NVME SSD (Windows OS installed here)512gb NVME SSDIntel Wi-fi 6 AX201 2x2 802.11axUSB 2x USB 3.2Gen 2; 1x USB 2.0 Gen1Type-C Port 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type CVideo Port HDMI (supports 4K @ 30Hz)Audio Port Mic-in/Headphone-out ComboBattery Pack 3 cell (52Whr)Comes with AC Power Adapter 65W (Original)No original boxScreen great condition, body great condition, minimal marks overall.Selling because I'm consolidating since I have found my "main" laptop now, I'm getting rid of my other ones.It's been cleaned, drives cleared off, fresh Windows install/reset, audit/sysprep-mode used to update to latest Windows 10 release and install drivers. It will come to you booting into Win10 OOBE.