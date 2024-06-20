FS: MSI Laptop: i7-1195G7/Iris Xe/24GB/1TB - SOLD

xx0xx

xx0xx

Gawd
Joined
Oct 20, 2005
Messages
811
2FA-Enabled: Yes
Heatware: heliumseven
Payment: Currently Prefer Zelle Only
Shipping to: CONUS (lower 48) only, via USPS Priority or UPS Ground - UPS Ground 90% of the time
Shipping from: Virginia, USA
Shipping notes: May be 1-3 days after purchase before shipment is sent
Buyer requirements: strongly prefer established H members and/or heatware
Returns/refunds: generally no, but please PM if you have any concerns
Note: Always feel free to ask questions beforehand.

Note: Apparently clean Win10 installs using the Media Creation Tool- once you fully update them in Windows Update, eventually encounter some issue installing KB5034441.
Other updates still install fine. From looking this up on the web it seems extremely common- and it's happened on all recent machines I've cleanly installed Windows on.
Just wanted to note that both laptops below, while fully updated as of a month or two ago in Windows Update, both complained about KB5034441.
IIRC both are on the Home edition of Win10 (activated)

SOLD - MSI Modern 15 A11MU-653US

Bought from another [H]er a while back. Very minimal use. Took on one or two short trips, played around with it a bit, otherwise not used often.

15.6" 1080p IPS 60hz
Intel Core i7-1195G7 2.9Ghz-5.0Ghz 4c/8t
24GB RAM (1x8, 1x16) DDR4
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
500gb NVME SSD (Windows OS installed here)
512gb NVME SSD
Intel Wi-fi 6 AX201 2x2 802.11ax
USB 2x USB 3.2Gen 2; 1x USB 2.0 Gen1
Type-C Port 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type C
Video Port HDMI (supports 4K @ 30Hz)
Audio Port Mic-in/Headphone-out Combo
Battery Pack 3 cell (52Whr)

Comes with AC Power Adapter 65W (Original)
No original box
Screen great condition, body great condition, minimal marks overall.
Selling because I'm consolidating since I have found my "main" laptop now, I'm getting rid of my other ones.

It's been cleaned, drives cleared off, fresh Windows install/reset, audit/sysprep-mode used to update to latest Windows 10 release and install drivers. It will come to you booting into Win10 OOBE.
 

Attachments

  • MSI_Modern15_A11MU_1.jpg
    MSI_Modern15_A11MU_1.jpg
    230.3 KB · Views: 0
  • MSI_Modern15_A11MU_2.jpg
    MSI_Modern15_A11MU_2.jpg
    264.6 KB · Views: 0
  • MSI_Modern15_A11MU_3.jpg
    MSI_Modern15_A11MU_3.jpg
    204.1 KB · Views: 0
  • MSI_Modern15_A11MU_CPU.png
    MSI_Modern15_A11MU_CPU.png
    39.7 KB · Views: 0
  • MSI_Modern15_A11MU_StorageSecondary.png
    MSI_Modern15_A11MU_StorageSecondary.png
    66.1 KB · Views: 0
  • MSI_Modern15_A11MU_4.jpg
    MSI_Modern15_A11MU_4.jpg
    181.7 KB · Views: 1
  • xx0xxH.jpg
    xx0xxH.jpg
    415.3 KB · Views: 1
Last edited:
two questions on the Acer Nirto:

1) Does it have Win 10 installed?
2) Any heating or noise issues if just browsing the interwebby?

Thinking of getting this for my mom. She recently got scammed and I'm not sure if her laptop is compromised or not so I've told her not to use it.

Thx -scoot
 
Price drop on remaining laptop- price mostly firm as I need the money, but if a slight deal would make the sale for you, PM me
 
bumperoni, really want this gone, really want some $$$, make me a deal!
 
xx0xx said:
Apparently clean Win10 installs using the Media Creation Tool- once you fully update them in Windows Update, eventually encounter some issue installing KB5034441.
Other updates still install fine. From looking this up on the web it seems extremely common- and it's happened on all recent machines I've cleanly installed Windows on.
Just wanted to note that both laptops below, while fully updated as of a month or two ago in Windows Update, both complained about KB5034441
Click to expand...
FYI, IIRC, that particular update was/is not anything that is critical to the OS overall, other than the silly warnings it will give you, which will eventually go away, like mine did, even though I tried to install it multiple times, I just gave up & ignored the warnings,, and then noticed they no longer appeared after a few weeks.

And all of my rigs (and my 371 client rigs) are running just fine without it :D
 
  • Like
Reactions: xx0xx
like this
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top