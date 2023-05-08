FS - MSI GS66 Stealth (i7/32GB DDR4/1 TB Nvme/2070Super/15.6" 1080p 240Hz)

T

ThirdLeft152

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
164
I have a great condition MSI laptop that I no longer have a use for. I hate to see it collect dust. Specs are exactly as the MC URL,

https://www.microcenter.com/support...-10sfs-259-156-gaming-laptop-computer---black

  • Intel Core i7-107050H Processor 2.6GHz
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX2070 Super Max-Q 8GB GDDR6
  • 32GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • 1TB Solid State Drive
  • Microsoft Windows 10 Home
  • Killer LAN E3100
  • Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2*2ax)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • 15.6" Full HD Anti-Glare Wide View Angle 240Hz 3ms Display
  • SKU: 111476
  • UPC: 824142212981
  • Mfr. Part Num: GS66 STEALTH 10
Asking $1250 + Shipping

Please feel free to reach out with questions or for additional information.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top