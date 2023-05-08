FS - MSI GS66 Stealth (i7/32GB DDR4/1 TB Nvme/2070Super/15.6" 1080p 240Hz)

ThirdLeft152
I have a great condition MSI laptop that I no longer have a use for. I hate to see it collect dust. Specs are exactly as the MC URL,
https://www.microcenter.com/support...-10sfs-259-156-gaming-laptop-computer---black
Please feel free to reach out with questions or for additional information.
- Intel Core i7-107050H Processor 2.6GHz
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX2070 Super Max-Q 8GB GDDR6
- 32GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- 1TB Solid State Drive
- Microsoft Windows 10 Home
- Killer LAN E3100
- Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2*2ax)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- 15.6" Full HD Anti-Glare Wide View Angle 240Hz 3ms Display
- SKU: 111476
- UPC: 824142212981
- Mfr. Part Num: GS66 STEALTH 10
