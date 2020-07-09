FS: MSI GS63VR - 7700HQ, 16gb RAM, 1060 6gb, 256 + 1tb SSD

sparky1_2007
Hey Everyone,
Looking to sell my laptop as I recently upgraded to a newer one. It's a fantastic laptop and will get whoever gets it next many miles. Comes with 2x Power adapters, so you have one on the go and one for home. Recently replaced CPU fan (was being noisy) and re-pasted CPU + GPU while I was in there about 4-6 months ago for better temps.
This thing will easily handle most games @ 1080p 60fps. Latest game I was playing was CoD Warzone and getting ~80-90fps with graphics turned down for better FPS to be competitive @ 1080p on a 144hz monitor.
Here's the specs:
15.6in, 1920x1080 @ 60hz
CPU - i7 7700HQ
GPU - GTX 1060 6gb (full version, not the maxQ you see on other laptops)
RAM - 16gb
Storage - 256gb stock M.2 SSD & 1tb 860 EVO Sata SSD for storage
OS - Upgraded to Windows 10 Pro
Here is a link to my pictures:
Also, there is a slight surface scratch on the lid from it going in and out of my backpack.
Asking $850 shipped
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/47085/to
