FS: MSI & Gigabyte Radeon 5700XT 8GB video cards

PC stuff:
EVGA 850 GQ 80+ Gold semi-modular PSU. B-stock purchases from 2021. I have two of these with all cables and box. $60 shipped each. Intel Pentium Gold G6405, Gigabyte Z590 D ATX board, 16GB (2x8) DDR4 Crucial Ballistix ram $150 shipped [pics]
- MSI 5700XT MECH OC 8GB video card w/ box. Purchased new 12/2021. $160 shipped [pics]
- Gigabyte 5700XT Gaming OC 8GB video card w/ box. Purchased new 12/2021. $160 shipped [pics]
