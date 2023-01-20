FS: MSI & Gigabyte Radeon 5700XT 8GB video cards

chronage

chronage

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2007
Messages
230
PC stuff:
  • EVGA 850 GQ 80+ Gold semi-modular PSU. B-stock purchases from 2021. I have two of these with all cables and box. $60 shipped each.
  • Intel Pentium Gold G6405, Gigabyte Z590 D ATX board, 16GB (2x8) DDR4 Crucial Ballistix ram $150 shipped [pics]
  • MSI 5700XT MECH OC 8GB video card w/ box. Purchased new 12/2021. $160 shipped [pics]
  • Gigabyte 5700XT Gaming OC 8GB video card w/ box. Purchased new 12/2021. $160 shipped [pics]
Ship within the US only to Heat user w/ feedback. Heat profile. PayPal/Venmo accepted.
 
Last edited:
chronage

chronage

Limp Gawd
Joined
Dec 3, 2007
Messages
230
Bump for video cards. Both come with original boxes & materials. Tested with Heaven Benchmark & ready 2 go!
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top